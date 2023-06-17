Ventura County Deputy Dismissed Over Inappropriate Relationship with Jail Inmate, Nastaza Schmidt

Nastaza Schmidt : Ventura County deputy fired over relationship with woman in custody

A former senior deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ebell, was fired last year after an investigation found he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in custody. Ebell allegedly had a sexual relationship with the woman after she was paroled and was accused of fraternizing with her while she was still incarcerated. The investigation was launched after another employee tipped off the department. Ebell allegedly deposited money into the woman’s inmate account, smuggled books and food into the jail for her, and paid her bail when she was released. He also allegedly listened in on her phone calls from jail and used official Ventura County databases to monitor her contacts with law enforcement. Ebell appealed his dismissal but resigned the day after his pre-disciplinary meeting. The woman, identified as Nastaza Schmidt, died in February 2022 while fleeing from a burglary attempt at a self-storage unit.

Read Full story : Ventura County sheriff’s deputy reportedly fired after inappropriate relationship with jailed woman /

News Source : Vanessa Arredondo

Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Inappropriate Relationship Jailed Woman Fired Deputy Sheriff’s Office Misconduct