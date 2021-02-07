Vera Cohen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Manchester City have announced that lifelong fan Vera Cohen has Died.

By | February 7, 2021
0 Comment

Vera Cohen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Manchester City have announced that lifelong fan Vera Cohen has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Manchester City have announced that lifelong fan Vera Cohen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Manchester City have announced that lifelong fan Vera Cohen has passed away. She was an absolute legend!

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Manchester City are saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong fan Vera Cohen.
And in 2018, aged 102, she led the team out at the Etihad with David Silva and her sister Olga before our 3-0 win over Fulham.
She was one of Manchester City’s most senior Cityzens and a season ticket holder for close to 90 years.
Everyone at Manchester City would like to send love and best wishes to Vera’s family at this difficult time.
R.I.P Vera.
May be an image of 1 person and text that says'ETIHAD AIRWA AIRWAYS'

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.