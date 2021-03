Vera Timoshenko Death – Obituary : RT @ASLuhn: Vera Timoshenko, last speaker of the Bering Island dialect of the Aleut language, has passed away. There are <80 …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @ASLuhn: Vera Timoshenko, last speaker of the Bering Island dialect of the Aleut language, has passed away. There are <80 fluent speakers of the other dialect of Aleut (Unangam Tunuu) in Alaska, where native languages face extinction by 2100 https://siberiantimes.com/other/others/news/one-rare-dialect-less-as-the-worlds-last-speaker-of-bering-dialect-of-the-aleut-language-passes-away/



