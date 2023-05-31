“Vermicelli Kheer Recipe”: Delicious Milk-based Dessert Recipes: Vermicelli Kheer and Shemai Recipe (দুধ সেমাই /লাচ্চা সেমাই রেসিপি)

Milk Dessert Recipes: Vermicelli/ Shemai Recipe

If you have a sweet tooth, then you must try the vermicelli kheer or shemai. This dessert is a perfect blend of milk, vermicelli, sugar, and nuts. It is a traditional dessert in India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, and is often served during festivals and special occasions.

Ingredients:

1 cup vermicelli/shemai

1 liter full-fat milk

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews)

2-3 cardamom pods (optional)

1 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

Instructions:

Step 1: Roast the Vermicelli

In a pan, heat the ghee and add the vermicelli. Roast the vermicelli until it turns golden brown. This will take around 5-7 minutes. Keep stirring the vermicelli to avoid burning.

Step 2: Boil the Milk

In a separate pan, boil the milk. Add the cardamom pods (optional) for flavor. Keep stirring the milk to avoid formation of a milk skin.

Step 3: Add the Vermicelli

Once the milk starts boiling, add the roasted vermicelli to it. Keep stirring the milk and vermicelli mixture and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vermicelli is cooked.

Step 4: Add the Sugar

Add the sugar to the milk and vermicelli mixture. Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves completely.

Step 5: Add the Nuts

Add the chopped nuts to the mixture. Keep some nuts aside for garnishing.

Step 6: Serve

Once the vermicelli kheer is cooked, turn off the heat and let it cool. Serve it chilled or at room temperature, garnished with the remaining nuts.

Variations:

Saffron Kheer: Add a pinch of saffron to the milk for a beautiful yellow color and flavor.

Coconut Kheer: Substitute half the milk with coconut milk for a delicious coconut flavor.

Rose Kheer: Add a few drops of rose water to the milk for a lovely fragrance.

Conclusion:

Vermicelli kheer or shemai is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is loved by everyone. It is a perfect dessert for special occasions and festivals. You can also experiment with different flavors and ingredients to create your own unique version of this classic dessert. Try it out today and enjoy the sweet and creamy goodness of vermicelli kheer!

