Vernon Henhawk and Kameren Powless Death -Obituary : Students Killed in Fatal Car Accident.

Like to send my condolences to my good friend Rachel Henhawk Hill Smucks and Vernon Henhawk aka BOY on the passing of their son Vernon Henhawk.

it pulls my heart strings coaching and training or reffing these kids you grow a bond like they are your kid also this photo vernon is in front of

Bear Hill

we took this team over when their coach quit on them so it was either they find a bench staff or the organization takes over the team or they fold for the season so with different coaches filling in myself thot these kids are gonna be messed up with different coaches every game so

Jay Smith

me bear and

Jeannine Jamieson

Cubb McNaughton

took the team under our wing and went on to win the simcoe tournament and winning provincials that year these kids was a dream team Rest High On That Mountain In Paradise Vern gone but you’ll never be forgotten Cousin