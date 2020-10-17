Vernon Henhawk and Kameren Powless Death -Obituary : Students Killed in Fatal Car Accident.
Like to send my condolences to my good friend Rachel Henhawk Hill Smucks and Vernon Henhawk aka BOY on the passing of their son Vernon Henhawk.
it pulls my heart strings coaching and training or reffing these kids you grow a bond like they are your kid also this photo vernon is in front ofBear Hill
we took this team over when their coach quit on them so it was either they find a bench staff or the organization takes over the team or they fold for the season so with different coaches filling in myself thot these kids are gonna be messed up with different coaches every game soJay Smith
me bear andJeannine JamiesonCubb McNaughton
took the team under our wing and went on to win the simcoe tournament and winning provincials that year these kids was a dream team Rest High On That Mountain In Paradise Vern gone but you’ll never be forgotten Cousin
Posted by Neil Henhawk on Thursday, October 15, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
St.Catharines Minor Lacrosse Association wrote
Please keep Six Nations Minor Lacrosse and the families and community affected by the announcement of the tragic loss of two SNMLA players in your thoughts and prayers. All of us at SCMLA send our sincerest condolences to the Henhawk/Hill families on the passing of Vernon Henhawk and also send our sincerest condolences to the Racette/Powless families on the passing of Kameren Powless Aka ROONS
