Vernon Korhn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Vernon Korhn has Died .

Vernon Korhn Death

The above mentioned individual has died

RT @HCPSAthletics: Please keep the family of Vernon Korhn in your thoughts. The former Director of Athletics from 2000-2006 passed away last night. Coach Korhn was a legendary mentor for decades to many HCPS coaches and administrators. Vernon will be greatly missed! #ripcoach @HillsboroughSch



