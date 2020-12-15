Veronica King Death -Obituary – Dead : Veronica King has Died .

Veronica King has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Gabrielle Rubin is feeling sad. 18 hrs · Lost for words right now. I cannot believe what happened. I am so very sorry for all family and friends as well as my RBC family. I’m so sorry I never got to do your family pictures I will always remember your sarcastic funny thinks you said when I coached you. You lit up so many people and made so many laugh and smile. Rest In Peace sweet girl . Life is way too short!!!! Way too young beautiful. Look down over all of us. Veronica King You had such a kind heart. Reached out when I lost my dad. As you knew what it was like.

Dave Thibodeau wrote

Veronica King we may not have hung out in a years.

But i will always hold the times we did as kids close to my heart.

You always made me laugh and smile no matter what my mood was.

I just saw you 2 weeks ago i was stressed to the max and even with a neck brace on and in all the pain you were in..you made sure we had some laughs…

RIP my old friend you’ll never be forgotten.