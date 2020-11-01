Vessel Homicide : Rachel Herring Death -Dead-Obituaries :16-year-old Killed in Florida Boat Accident

By | November 1, 2020
Vessel Homicide : Rachel Herring Death –Dead-Obituaries :16-year-old Killed in Florida Boat Accident

Pinellas County Sheriff has identified the victim who died in a boat accident as 16-year-old Rachel Herring. Sheriff says the boat the teens were on had light issues., according to a statement posted online on November 11.  2020.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after a boat crash in the Intracoastal Waterway ejected seven teenagers on board, killing a 16-year-old girl.

Because he is a juvenile, the driver arrested in the crash will not be named in this story. He is being charged with negligent homicide.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the boy and six other teens, some who had been drinking, left a Halloween party in the Treasure Island area around 1 a.m. Gualtieri said the party was attended by about 30-40 kids on the first floor and adults on the floor above.

16 year old Rachel Herring killed. Darkness, high speed, striking an unlit object (channel marker).
The driver was the 16 year old son of the boat’s owner.

