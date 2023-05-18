“Vestibular Schwannoma Treatment”: How Is Vestibular Schwannoma Treated?

Vestibular Schwannoma: Understanding Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment Options

Introduction

Vestibular schwannoma, also known as acoustic neuromas, are benign tumors that develop from Schwann cells on the eighth cranial nerve. These tumors typically occur at the cerebellopontine angle near the facial and vestibulocochlear cranial nerves. They are one of the most technically challenging tumors to treat surgically at the cranial base. However, with advancements in technology and functional outcomes, surgeons are emphasizing the best cranial nerve outcomes, cancer control, and post-treatment quality of life. Neurosurgical intervention plays a significant role in the effective management of acoustic neurinomas.

What Is a Vestibular Schwannoma?

Vestibular schwannomas are benign, slow-growing tumors that develop from the balance and hearing nerves that supply the inner ear. The overproduction of Schwann cells results in tumor growth, leading to unilateral or asymmetric hearing loss, tinnitus, and dizziness or loss of balance. The tumor can also affect the trigeminal nerve, causing facial numbness, and the facial nerve, which can cause facial paralysis. Large tumors can also affect the brain structure and can be life-threatening.

What Are the Symptoms of Vestibular Schwannoma?

The symptoms of vestibular schwannoma include hearing loss, tinnitus, difficulty in speech understanding, ear fullness, vertigo, dizziness, interference with cranial nerves, facial numbness, facial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, ataxia, mental confusion, headache, and hydrocephalus.

How Is Vestibular Schwannoma Diagnosed?

The diagnosis of vestibular schwannoma involves a thorough clinical examination, detailed patient history, identification of symptoms and clinical features, and tests such as hearing examination, MRI, CT scans, and a specialized test to evaluate the balance. Audiometry is a test that measures hearing functions and shows sound frequency, speech volume, and speech discrimination. MRI is the most sensitive test for vestibular schwannomas and helps pinpoint the tumor with the use of contrast dye.

What Is the Treatment for Vestibular Schwannoma?

The treatment of vestibular schwannoma includes tumor removal, stereotactic radiosurgery, and observation therapy. Tumor removal is highly effective for vestibular schwannomas, but the hearing loss that has occurred due to the tumor cannot be reversed. Stereotactic radiosurgery is used to prevent further tumor growth, and observation therapy is used in cases of small tumors where immediate treatment intervention may not be required.

What Are the Surgical Approaches to Treat Vestibular Schwannoma?

The surgical approaches to treat vestibular schwannoma include middle cranial fossa, retrosigmoid approach, and translabyrinthine approach. Middle cranial fossa is used to preserve hearing, and the retrosigmoid approach is used for small to moderate tumors. The translabyrinthine approach is used for larger tumors that have caused significant hearing loss or where hearing preservation is impossible.

What Are the Complications Associated With Vestibular Schwannoma Surgery?

The complications associated with vestibular schwannoma surgery include hearing loss, facial weakness or numbness, headache, decreased mental alertness, obstruction of cerebrospinal fluid, meningitis, facial nerve damage, and facial paralysis.

Conclusion

Vestibular schwannomas are benign tumors that can cause significant hearing loss and other neurological symptoms. Diagnosis is made through a combination of hearing tests and imaging studies. Treatment options include surgical approaches, stereotactic radiosurgery, and observation therapy. Complications related to surgery can occur, but the goal of treatment is to preserve hearing, facial nerve function, and other nerves with improved outcomes and maintain the quality of life.

