Veteran actor and former MP Innocent dies at 75.

Last night, Veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent passed away at the age of 75.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Thrissur today to pay his last respects to Veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent who passed away at the age of 75 last night. The demise of Innocent had sent shockwaves through the entire Malayalam film fraternity and the public alike.

Innocent, whose real name was Innocent Vareed Thekkethala, was a popular comedian, and his presence in any movie would guarantee to make the audience roll with laughter. Innocent had acted in over 500 Malayalam movies, and his presence in the industry for over four decades had made him one of the most loved actors in the state.

In addition to being a successful actor, Innocent had also ventured into politics and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from the Chalakudy constituency. Innocent was associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and had been a strong voice for the welfare of the film industry.

Innocent’s demise was a huge loss to the Malayalam film industry, and several prominent personalities had paid their respects to the veteran actor on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences, stating that Innocent’s contribution to the film industry and Indian politics would always be remembered.

The funeral of Innocent was held today in the presence of his family members, friends, and colleagues from the film industry and politics. The entire state of Kerala had come to a stand-still, as everyone mourned the loss of the beloved actor.

In conclusion, the demise of Innocent had left a void in the Malayalam film industry that would be difficult to fill. The industry had lost a gem, and his legacy would always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Thrissur: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan paid last respects to Veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent who passed away at the age of 75 last night. pic.twitter.com/8Z06gdpMOt— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

