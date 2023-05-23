veteran gut health: Veterans with Poor Gut Health Linked to Stress Disorder

Veterans with PTSD at Higher Risk of Gut-Related Health Problems, Study Finds

The University of Queensland recently conducted a study that suggests veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are more prone to gut-related health problems. The research found higher rates of medical procedures for gut issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome and gastrointestinal conditions, among veterans with PTSD.

The study analyzed 138,471 male veterans, and those with PTSD were found to be 77-81% more likely to undergo upper gastrointestinal procedures, such as endoscopies and ultrasounds. PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that is often triggered by a traumatic event, and gut problems were found to be particularly prevalent among Vietnam veterans with PTSD.

Darrell Crawford, who led the study published in the Internal Medicine Journal, a publication of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, said that the study highlights the interrelatedness of physical and mental health. Chronic stress and hyper-arousal due to trauma exposure may trigger symptoms and can lead to the development of symptom-based diseases that do not currently have identifiable physical causes, like irritable bowel syndrome.

The study also found other risk factors for gut issues, such as gastroesophageal reflux and peptic ulcer disease, include obesity, smoking, and excess alcohol consumption. These findings underscore the importance of addressing both physical and mental health issues in veterans with PTSD.

Gut-Brain Connection

The gut-brain connection is a complex and intricate system that involves bidirectional communication between the central nervous system (CNS) and the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The brain-gut axis is responsible for regulating essential functions such as digestion, motility, and immune function.

The gut is often referred to as the “second brain” due to the presence of over 100 million neurons in the enteric nervous system, which is located in the GI tract. This network of neurons is capable of functioning independently of the CNS, and it can communicate directly with the brain via the vagus nerve.

The gut microbiome, which consists of trillions of microorganisms that reside in the GI tract, also plays a critical role in the gut-brain axis. The microbiome can influence brain function and behavior through the production of neurotransmitters, hormones, and other signaling molecules.

PTSD and the Gut-Brain Connection

PTSD is a disorder that is characterized by symptoms such as intrusive thoughts, flashbacks, and hyperarousal. The disorder is often triggered by a traumatic event, such as combat, sexual assault, or natural disaster.

Research has shown that PTSD can have a significant impact on the gut-brain axis, which can lead to a range of physical and mental health issues. Chronic stress and hyperarousal, which are hallmark symptoms of PTSD, can disrupt the balance of the gut microbiome and lead to an increase in gut permeability, or “leaky gut.”

Leaky gut can allow harmful bacteria and toxins to enter the bloodstream, which can trigger an immune response and inflammation. This chronic inflammation can contribute to the development of gut-related health problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.

PTSD can also lead to changes in the way the brain processes pain signals, which can exacerbate gut-related symptoms. Individuals with PTSD may be more sensitive to pain, which can lead to an increase in visceral hypersensitivity, or the heightened perception of discomfort in the gut.

Conclusion

The study conducted by the University of Queensland underscores the importance of addressing both physical and mental health issues in veterans with PTSD. The gut-brain axis is a complex and intricate system that plays a critical role in regulating essential functions such as digestion, motility, and immune function.

PTSD can have a significant impact on the gut-brain axis, which can lead to an increase in gut-related health problems. Chronic stress and hyperarousal can disrupt the balance of the gut microbiome and lead to an increase in gut permeability, which can contribute to the development of gut-related health problems.

It is essential to recognize the interrelatedness of physical and mental health and to address both issues in the treatment of PTSD. By addressing gut-related health problems in veterans with PTSD, we can improve their overall quality of life and help them achieve a better sense of well-being.

PTSD and gut health Irritable bowel syndrome and PTSD Gut-brain axis in veterans with stress disorder PTSD and microbiome dysfunction Combat-related stress and gut microbiota

News Source : The West Australian

Source Link :Stress disorder link to poor gut health among veterans/