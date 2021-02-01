Veteran & Security Officer James Cook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Veteran & Security Officer James Cook has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Veteran & Security Officer James Cook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sending our condolences to the family and coworkers of Veteran & Security Officer James Cook who lost his life today while on shift.
His death is tragic, goes to show that a new more realistic plan for those who patrol and work the tracks.
Cook #yourlifematter #Rebound911 pic.twitter.com/vsI2X4lEqA
— Rebound911 (@rebound911stl) February 1, 2021
