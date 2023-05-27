“Veteran Suicide Prevention”: Preventing Veteran Suicides: The Key to Making 22 Zero Again

Fox & Friends Weekend hosts discuss Ryan Spencer’s song ‘Make 22 Zero Again’

On a recent episode of Fox & Friends Weekend, hosts Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila, and Will Cain discussed country singer Ryan Spencer’s new song, “Make 22 Zero Again.” The song is a tribute to the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day in the United States.

The hosts praised Spencer for using his platform to raise awareness about veteran suicide and for his efforts to support organizations like Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW), which provides assistance to wounded veterans and their families.

Spencer wrote “Make 22 Zero Again” after losing a friend to suicide. He hopes the song will inspire people to take action and support veterans who are struggling with mental health issues.

“I have a lot of veteran friends, and I’ve seen the struggles that they go through,” Spencer said in an interview with Fox News. “I wanted to do something to help raise awareness and hopefully save some lives.”

The hosts noted that suicide rates among veterans are higher than among the general population, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse. They encouraged viewers to reach out to veterans they know and to support organizations like SOWW.

SOWW Charity sounding the alarm on veteran suicides

In addition to discussing Spencer’s song, the Fox & Friends Weekend hosts also talked about the work being done by SOWW to address veteran suicide.

According to SOWW’s website, the organization’s mission is to “honor our nation’s wounded veterans with a goal to provide unique outdoor experiences and tailored personal assistance in the areas of health and wellness, education, employment, and community.” The organization was founded in 2012 and has helped hundreds of veterans and their families.

The hosts noted that SOWW has been sounding the alarm on veteran suicides for years, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the issue even more urgent. They encouraged viewers to support organizations like SOWW and to be proactive in reaching out to veterans who may be struggling.

“We can’t just sit back and wait for the government to fix this problem,” Hegseth said. “We all have a responsibility to support our veterans and to make sure they know they’re not alone.”

Bila echoed Hegseth’s sentiment, noting that the pandemic has made it difficult for veterans to access the resources they need. She encouraged viewers to be proactive in reaching out to veterans they know and to support organizations like SOWW.

“We need to make sure our veterans know that we’re here for them,” Bila said. “We can’t let them suffer in silence.”

Cain pointed out that addressing veteran suicide requires a multi-faceted approach, including improving access to mental health care and addressing the root causes of mental health issues among veterans.

“We need to be investing in our veterans,” Cain said. “We need to be providing them with the resources they need to thrive.”

In conclusion, the hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend emphasized the importance of supporting veterans and addressing the issue of veteran suicide. They encouraged viewers to reach out to veterans they know, to support organizations like SOWW, and to advocate for policies that support veterans’ mental health and well-being.

News Source : Fox News

Source Link :How to ‘make 22 zero again’ by helping prevent veteran suicides/