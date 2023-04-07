VFX Designer Peter Day has passed away. RIP. #DoctorWho

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of the talented VFX Designer Peter Day. He was a pioneer of the BBC Visual Effects Department and contributed to the production of several iconic Doctor Who episodes during the 60s and 70s, as well as numerous other beloved BBC programs. Rest in peace, Peter Day. #DoctorWho

Peter Day, a renowned VFX designer, has passed away. The sad news was shared by Who FX, a Twitter account dedicated to Doctor Who special effects created by Millennium FX, which stated that Day was one of the first individuals to join the BBC Visual Effects Department.

Day, a gifted VFX designer, worked on some of the most captivating Doctor Who stories during the 60s and 70s, in addition to a plethora of other iconic BBC programmes. His contributions to the world of visual effects, particularly during the early days of television, were nothing short of revolutionary.

Day’s passion for creativity and innovation allowed him to play a pivotal role in establishing the use of visual effects in television, at a time when science fiction was just beginning to penetrate the mainstream. He brought to life intricate worlds, vivid characters, and memorable creatures, leaving a lasting impact on the television industry.

Throughout his career, Day had an unyielding commitment to his craft, striving to perfect the most intricate details of his work. His passion and talent were evident in projects he worked on, and his contributions to the shows he assisted in creating were invaluable.

The passing of Day, a beloved member of the Doctor Who and VFX communities, is a significant loss. However, the contributions he made to the field of visual effects during his lifetime will continue to inspire and motivate all in the industry.

Rest in peace, Peter Day.

