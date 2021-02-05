Vic Braknis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Vic Braknis has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Vic Braknis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vic Braknis, who ushered the Leafs onto the ice before every period.
An usher at MLSE for 29 years, Vic’s smile and positive attitude will be remembered by all the fans and players who had the pleasure to meet him. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WrtwiAT7Cq
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 4, 2021
