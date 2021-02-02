Vicha Ratanapakdee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Vicha Ratanapakdee was killed in San Francisco, Antoine Watson of Daly City Arrested.

By | February 2, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Vicha Ratanapakdee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Here is a photo of Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was killed in a shocking attack last week in San Francisco. His family has started a gofundme @ktvu https://gofundme.com/f/84yearold-killed-in-san-francisco?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

Tributes 

———————— –
Tom Henning
That won’t happen she is to into herself to care about Americans

Brenda Clark
Yes Nancy fix your criminal city

Brian Miller
That broad couldn’t fix a cracked nail on her own hand.i believe she and Joe are step children of a couple of nice guys.

Ruth C Walsh Saraiva
Hate crime !!! I’m sure it was racist this is horrible to watch what he did to this elderly man…

Teresa Mendoza
She is really a swamp alligator

Linda Gunderson-Schock
Just wait till the cities are filled with all the illegals….she had one agenda….Greed!!!

Maureen Conway
Hope they get this coward and put him to death now,not in 20 years. How horrible. Pelosi is a disgrace to America.

