Vicha Ratanapakdee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Vicha Ratanapakdee was killed in San Francisco, Antoine Watson of Daly City Arrested.
Vicha Ratanapakdee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
UNPROVOKED FATAL ATTACK: Video shows a brutal assault on an 84-year-old San Francisco man last week. Vicha Ratanapakdee died of his injuries. Daly City resident Antoine Watson and female associate Maylasia Goo have been arrested. @KPIXtv https://t.co/0OYHhbaHKg pic.twitter.com/n9lwzmqA60
— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) February 2, 2021
Here is a photo of Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was killed in a shocking attack last week in San Francisco. His family has started a gofundme @ktvu https://t.co/VUmOZA3Oep pic.twitter.com/KjkIB7uEFD
— Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) February 1, 2021
Here is a photo of Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was killed in a shocking attack last week in San Francisco. His family has started a gofundme @ktvu https://gofundme.com/f/84yearold-killed-in-san-francisco?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet
