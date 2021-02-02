Vicha Ratanapakdee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Vicha Ratanapakdee was killed in San Francisco, Antoine Watson of Daly City Arrested.

Vicha Ratanapakdee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

UNPROVOKED FATAL ATTACK: Video shows a brutal assault on an 84-year-old San Francisco man last week. Vicha Ratanapakdee died of his injuries. Daly City resident Antoine Watson and female associate Maylasia Goo have been arrested. @KPIXtv https://t.co/0OYHhbaHKg pic.twitter.com/n9lwzmqA60

Here is a photo of Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was killed in a shocking attack last week in San Francisco. His family has started a gofundme @ktvu https://t.co/VUmOZA3Oep pic.twitter.com/KjkIB7uEFD

Here is a photo of Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was killed in a shocking attack last week in San Francisco. His family has started a gofundme @ktvu https://gofundme.com/f/84yearold-killed-in-san-francisco?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

Tributes

Tom Henning

That won’t happen she is to into herself to care about Americans

Brenda Clark

Yes Nancy fix your criminal city

Brian Miller

That broad couldn’t fix a cracked nail on her own hand.i believe she and Joe are step children of a couple of nice guys.

Ruth C Walsh Saraiva

Hate crime !!! I’m sure it was racist this is horrible to watch what he did to this elderly man…

Teresa Mendoza

She is really a swamp alligator

Linda Gunderson-Schock

Just wait till the cities are filled with all the illegals….she had one agenda….Greed!!!

Maureen Conway

Hope they get this coward and put him to death now,not in 20 years. How horrible. Pelosi is a disgrace to America.