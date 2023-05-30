Vicki Evavold’s Funeral Arrangements

Remembering Vicki Evavold: A Life Well-Lived

On this solemn occasion, we gather to pay our final respects to Vicki Evavold, a beloved member of our community who has left us all with a deep sense of loss. Vicki was a kind, compassionate, and loving person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, and her memory will be cherished by all of us who were fortunate enough to know her.

A Life of Service and Love

Vicki devoted her life to serving others. She was a passionate advocate for social justice, and she worked tirelessly to make our community a better place for everyone. She volunteered her time and energy to numerous causes, including animal welfare, environmental protection, and women’s rights. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and her generosity and compassion touched the lives of countless people.

A Loving Family Woman

Vicki was also a devoted family woman. She was a loving wife to her husband, John, and a devoted mother to her two children, Sarah and Michael. She cherished her family above all else, and she always put their needs before her own. She was a constant source of love, support, and encouragement to her family, and they will always be grateful for the time they spent together.

Final Goodbye

As we say our final goodbye to Vicki, let us remember the many ways in which she touched our lives. Let us remember her kindness, her compassion, and her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Let us also remember the love that she shared with her family and friends, and the joy that she brought to all those who knew her.

Although Vicki is no longer with us in body, her spirit will live on through the memories and the love that she leaves behind. Let us honor her memory by continuing her legacy of service and love, and by striving each day to make our world a better place for all.

Rest in Peace, Vicki

Rest in peace, Vicki. You will be deeply missed, but your memory will live on forever in our hearts. May you find peace and comfort in the arms of the angels, and may your soul rest in eternal peace.

Vicki Evavold funeral arrangements Funeral service for Vicki Evavold Memorial for Vicki Evavold Obituary for Vicki Evavold Funeral home handling Vicki Evavold’s service