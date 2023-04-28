Vicki Lawrence Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Renowned Actress and Comedian Vicki Lawrence Dies at 72

Vicki Lawrence, Adored Actress and Comedian, Dies at the Age of 72

Beloved Actress and Comedian Vicki Lawrence Passes Away at 72

On August 14, 2021, actress and comedian Vicki Lawrence passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 72, surrounded by loved ones, as confirmed by her family.

A Multi-Talented Star

Lawrence was born in California in 1949 and began her career at 18 when she was discovered by comedian Carol Burnett. She quickly became a regular on The Carol Burnett Show and gained a loyal fan base with her memorable performances.

Her most famous character was Thelma Harper, also known as “Mama,” a feisty Southern matriarch who starred in the hit TV series Mama’s Family. The show was a spinoff of a sketch from The Carol Burnett Show and ran for six seasons and 130 episodes.

Aside from Mama’s Family, Lawrence appeared in numerous TV shows and films throughout her career. She also lent her voice to animated series like SpongeBob SquarePants and Phineas and Ferb.

Lawrence was also a talented singer and released several albums, including her biggest hit, “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973.

A Fondly Remembered Legacy

Lawrence was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, and warm personality. Her passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and colleagues alike.

Carol Burnett released a statement saying, “I’m heartbroken over the loss of my friend Vicki Lawrence. She was one of a kind and will be missed terribly.” Tim Conway, who co-starred with Lawrence on The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family, said, “Vicki was one of the most talented and funny people I’ve ever known. I’ll miss her dearly.”

Lawrence’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time but expressed gratitude for the support from fans and colleagues. They remember Lawrence as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a talented artist who brought joy to many people.

Vicki Lawrence was a true icon of comedy and entertainment, and her legacy will live on through her many performances and the countless people she touched with her talent and kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.