Vicksburg Shooting Claims the Life of 74-Year-Old Edward Stowers: Obituary

Edward Stowers, 74, Fatally Shot in Vicksburg

Edward Stowers, a 74-year-old resident of Vicksburg, was tragically shot and killed on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Bowmar Avenue around 8:30 pm.

According to the police report, Stowers was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stowers was a beloved member of the Vicksburg community and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, two children, and several grandchildren.

