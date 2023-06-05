Victim Adam Glass identified in fatal shooting at North Star Mall barber shop

Adam Glass, victim of North Star Mall shooting : Victim Adam Glass identified in shooting at North Star Mall barber shop

A man, who was getting his hair cut, was shot and killed in a barber shop at North Star Mall on June 4. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Adam Glass, confirmed by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident occurred when two individuals entered the shop and shot Glass, after which they fled the scene. The San Antonio Police Department responded to the incident, but the suspects could not be located after a search of the area. The incident was believed to be a targeted attack on Glass, according to investigators. No one else was injured in the incident, and rumors of an active shooter were dismissed. The mall was closed for the rest of the day but resumed normal business hours on June 5. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the SAPD. The exact cause of Glass’ death is still unknown as an autopsy report is pending.

