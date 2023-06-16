Victim Christian Segovia killed in Annapolis shooting over parking dispute

Christian Segovia : Victim Christian Segovia killed in Annapolis shooting incident

The family and friends of Christian Segovia came together on Thursday to celebrate his life. He was one of three men killed in Annapolis following an argument over parking. His loved ones expressed disbelief that the 24-year-old is gone. The gathering took place at Grandville Gude Park in Laurel, where his family shared that he was working to provide for his son and was expecting another child. Christian’s younger brother, Julian, spoke about how he always wanted to live up to his brother’s selfless nature and unmatched loyalty. The shooting occurred on Sunday evening, and police were called to the scene. Six people were shot, and Christian Segovia, 55-year-old Nicholas Mireles, and his son, 27-year-old Mario Mireles Ruiz, died from their injuries. Charles Smith, 43, is charged in connection with the shooting. The community gathered with lit candles to share their grief and seek comfort in one another. Christian Segovia’s sister, Mariana Segovia, spoke about how her brother impacted many lives and how it warms her heart that his memory will live on through so many people. The family has planned a vigil and memorial walk in Annapolis on Sunday and hopes that justice will be served.

Read Full story : Family remembers man killed in Annapolis shooting /

News Source : WBAL

Annapolis shooting Family remembers Remembering loved ones Tragedy in Annapolis Memorializing victims