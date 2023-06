Euphemia Johnson victim : Euphemia Johnson, Victim of Fatal Crossfire in Drug Deal Gone Wrong, Laid to Rest 33 Years Ago

33 years ago, Euphemia Johnson was buried following her tragic death in the midst of a drug deal altercation. An image of her can be seen above.

Read Full story : Young S.I. woman slain in double murder eulogized as leader in 1990 burial. /

News Source : Shaina McLawrence | smclawrence@siadvance.com

Young S.I. woman Double murder Eulogy Leader 1990 burial