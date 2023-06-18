Victim Hunter Paul Crump’s Death Leads to Arrest and Guilty Plea in Fentanyl Distribution Case

Hunter Paul Crump, victim of fentanyl poisoning : Son’s fentanyl death leads to unraveling of local drug supplier

Hunter Paul Crump, an 18-year-old who graduated from Taylor High School, died a year ago due to half a pill laced with fentanyl. Hunter had suffered a serious back injury in a car accident two years prior but still played basketball daily and helped those around him. He had enrolled in community college to become a counselor and therapist. Hunter was found dead in his bedroom in June last year, and his family agreed to donate his eyes and skin to help others. Since 2018, more than 5,500 deaths have been reported in Texas, with more than 2,100 in 2022 alone. Hunter’s family found out who sold him the deadly dose and helped authorities catch the supplier and alleged sellers. David Lee Jr., the supplier, continued to sell despite Hunter’s death and was caught by investigators. Lee pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl that caused a death and is scheduled to be sentenced in September. Governor Greg Abbott signed a series of bills to provide educational resources on fentanyl and classify fentanyl deaths as poisonings, among other measures. The Crumps plan to speak at Lee’s federal sentencing hearing in September.

