Amdrella Cartel : Victim identified as Amdrella Cartel, suspect Timothy Allen charged with homicide in Lancaster shooting

The woman who was killed in the shooting that occurred before 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of North Plum Street in Lancaster has been identified as 27-year-old Amdrella Cartel on Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County Coroner. Timothy Allen, age 20, of Lancaster has been identified as the suspect and is charged with criminal homicide, one count of criminal attempt criminal homicide, one count of aggravated assault, ten counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of carrying a firearm without a license by Det. Austin Krause. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the first victim dead from a gunshot wound, and two other adult victims with nonfatal, gunshot-related injuries were later identified at the hospital. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police can be contacted at 717-735-3300 for anyone with information regarding the shootings. The investigation is still ongoing.

News Source : WGAL

