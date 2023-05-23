Victim identified as Andre Clanton in fatal shooting incident in Davenport

Andre Clanton shooting : Shooting Victim Andre Clanton Dies in Davenport Incident

A man identified as Andre Clanton from Davenport has passed away due to injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Sunday, as per a news release on Tuesday. The incident is currently under investigation, with no further details available at this time. In the early hours of Sunday, emergency services responded to gunfire with a victim in the 1300 block of Judson Street, where they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The release states that the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact Davenport Police or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Linda Cook

