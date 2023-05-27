Benjamin David Brown – focus keyword : Victim identified as Benjamin David Brown in fatal collision with vehicle on Merrimon Avenue

A man named Benjamin David Brown, aged 46, was identified by the Asheville Police Department as the pedestrian who died in a collision with a vehicle on May 22 on Merrimon Avenue near I-240 West. The incident occurred when Brown, who was riding a skateboard, crossed the intersection of U.S. 25/Merrimon Avenue and Marcellus Street against a red traffic signal. He collided with a Republic solid waste collection truck traveling east on Marcellus Street and was dislodged from the truck. Brown came to rest in the roadway, where he was hit by a Subaru Legacy sedan traveling west on the exit ramp, creating a second impact. Brown died at the scene from the injuries sustained in the collisions. The police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Read Full story : Pedestrian killed in Asheville vehicle collision identified /

News Source : The Asheville Citizen Times

Asheville pedestrian accident Vehicle collision in Asheville Pedestrian fatality in Asheville Asheville traffic incident Asheville pedestrian safety