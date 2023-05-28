Victim identified as Deante Alexander in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting

Deante Alexander, victim of shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood : Man identified as victim in fatal shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

The Chickasaw neighborhood shooting incident that occurred early Saturday has resulted in the death of a man who has now been identified as Deante Alexander, aged 30. The Louisville Metro Police reported that the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of 3500 block of 36th Street and Grand Avenue. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. The LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case and has requested anyone with information to come forward. As the incident happened in a residential area, the police believe that someone may have witnessed or heard something related to the case and could provide valuable information to the investigators. Anonymous tips can be given by contacting the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or by using the Crime Tip portal available on the LMPD website.

Read Full story : Man shot to death in Chickasaw neighborhood identified by police. /

News Source : WLKY

Chickasaw neighborhood shooting Police identify victim in Chickasaw shooting Homicide investigation in Chickasaw neighborhood Suspect sought in Chickasaw fatal shooting Crime news in Chickasaw neighborhood