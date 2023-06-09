Victim identified as Debra Barnes after being struck by vehicle in Lewiston

Debra Barnes – victim name : Fatal Accident: Lewiston Woman Debra Barnes Struck and Killed by Vehicle

A Lewiston woman, identified as Debra Barnes, aged 66, has died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Thain Road and Bryden Avenue on Saturday night. The incident was reported to the Lewiston Police Department, who arrived at the scene at around 11:47 p.m. The victim was unconscious and received aid from officers and a citizen until medical units arrived. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center but later died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigations, and the Lewiston Police Departments Major Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Officer Chris Smith at (208)746-0171. Traffic on Thain Road was blocked for three hours while the scene was cleared.

News Source : Big Country News

