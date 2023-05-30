Victim identified as Jessenia Simmons, Fall River man charged with murder in fatal shooting at car wash

Jessenia Simmons : Victim identified as Jessenia Simmons, Fall River man charged with murder

A Fall River car wash was the site of a fatal shooting on Memorial Day, with the victim identified as Jessenia Simmons, a 45-year-old from New Bedford. Angelo O. Leo, a 33-year-old Fall River resident, has been charged with murder in connection to the incident. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Leo turned himself in to Rhode Island police after Simmons was found dead in a car wash bay. Simmons was already deceased when first responders arrived, and Leo initially fled the scene before turning himself in to Tiverton police. The investigation is ongoing, with Leo set to appear in court as a fugitive from justice.

News Source : 1420 WBSM

