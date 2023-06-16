Victim identified as Jesus A. Contreras Chacon in Benton City shooting

Jesus A. Contreras Chacon : Victim identified in Benton City party shooting

A young man from Yakima, Jesus A. Contreras Chacon, was identified as the victim of the mass shooting that occurred at a party in Benton City. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that Contreras Chacon was shot once in the back and died while in the back of a car fleeing the scene. It remains unknown whether he was shot in the garage or in the car. The autopsy revealed that he died from the gunshot wound, which has been classified as a homicide. Contreras Chacon had a previous conviction for illegally possessing a stolen gun in 2020. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet arrested any suspects or issued arrest warrants. Two 15-year-old boys from Kennewick were arrested for having stolen guns at the party, but they are not believed to be connected to the shooting. Witnesses reported that an unidentified person entered the detached garage and began shooting indiscriminately, injuring five others. The incident has shaken the small town of 3,400 residents, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Yakima Herald-Republic

News Source : Yakima Herald-Republic

