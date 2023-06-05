Victim identified as Jorge Guevara Ventura in fifth drowning at Percy Priest Lake this year

Jorge Guevara Ventura : Man identified as fifth drowning victim at Percy Priest Lake this year: Jorge Guevara Ventura

Five individuals have tragically drowned at Percy Priest this year, with the most recent occurrence taking place on June 4, 2023, as reported by the Davidson County Source. Jorge Guevara Ventura, age 32 and from Davidson County, was identified by WSMV as the fifth victim. Ventura was last seen at Cooks Recreational Area around 4pm and did not resurface after jumping in the lake to try and help another man, Daniel Garcia, whose boat had broken down. Nashville’s Emergency Operations and Nashville Fire, along with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, worked together to search for Ventura’s body, with storms causing a brief pause in the search. The body was recovered by Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center around 7pm. Unfortunately, this incident followed the recent death of Yeu Thach, the owner of the Donut Place in Hermitage, who died while on the lake with his family.

Read Full story : 5th Drowning Victim at Percy Priest Identified /

News Source : Morgan Mitchell

Percy Priest drowning victim Nashville water safety Tennessee drowning prevention Water safety education Boating safety regulations