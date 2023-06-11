Victim identified as Latorra Allen in fatal Dallas shooting

Latorra Allen : Victim named in fatal shooting on North Jim Miller Road

On June 10 at 10:30 p.m., police received a call regarding a shooting and quickly responded to the 400 block of North Jim Miller Road in Dallas, near C.F. Hawn Freeway and the TX-12 Loop. Upon arrival, officers found Latorra Allen, a 23-year-old woman, who had been shot and was lying on the ground. She was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue where she was later pronounced dead. According to the police’s initial investigation, there was a large gathering at the location when several shots were fired, resulting in Allen being hit. As of now, there is no suspect description. The case is documented as case number 106526-2023, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Frank Serra by calling 214-662-4552 or emailing frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov. Crimestoppers is offering up to $5000.00 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the perpetrator. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 214-373-TIPS between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

News Source : Briahn Hawkins

