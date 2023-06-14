Victim identified as Mario E. Toney of Dixon in fatal car crash

Posted on June 14, 2023

The individual who lost their life in a fiery car accident on the morning of Saturday, June 3 has been identified by the Whiteside County Coroner as Mario E. Toney, an 18-year-old resident of Dixon. Deputies were alerted to the single vehicle crash at approximately 5:20am. Upon arrival, the vehicle was discovered to have collided with a tree and was completely consumed by flames. Sadly, Toney, who was the only person in the car, was declared deceased at the scene.

