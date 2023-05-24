Victim identified as Nicholas Kernan in Corryville shooting

Nicholas Kernan shooting victim Cincinnati : Employee doing landscaping work, Nicholas Kernan, shot and killed in Cincinnati

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue. The victim was Nicholas Kernan, a 43-year-old resident of Cincinnati. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. and the victim was taken to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. According to a representative from Uptown Properties, the victim was an employee doing landscaping work when he was attacked by a man who demanded money. When the victim stated that he did not have any money, he was shot in the head. The police have not yet identified a suspect or motive for the shooting. Kernan’s employer is offering a $10,000 reward to find the suspect. Police are asking anyone in the area with doorbell footage of the incident to contact them at 513-352-3040. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

