Victim identified as Ole Romero in Newfound Lake drowning incident

Ole Romero : Possible drowning victim identified as Ole Romero, age 38

A report of a possible drowning was made to the New Hampshire State Police on June 13, 2023, at around 6:15 p.m. The incident occurred near Arrowhead Point Road on Newfound Lake in Bristol. According to the report, a swimmer had gone into the water and had not returned to the shore. The authorities, including New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol and Troop F, Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, and NH Fish and Game, responded to the scene. Bristol Fire Department was the first to arrive and commenced a search immediately after putting a boat in the water. After a brief search, the victim was found about 140 feet from the shore of the residence where he was staying. The victim, identified as Ole Romero from Charleston, S.C., was transported to Wellington State Park, where an ambulance was waiting. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being investigated by Marine Patrol, but it is not considered suspicious at this time. Those with information are urged to contact Sergeant Josh Dirth or Lieutenant Dennis Wade.

Read Full story : S.C. Man Drowns in Newfound Lake

News Source : InDepthNH.org

