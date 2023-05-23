Robert Dunmeyer : Victim identified as Robert Dunmeyer in Dallas homicide investigation

Officers were called to the 900 block of Cleardale Drive at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 in response to a “call for service.” Upon arrival, 62-year-old Robert Dunmeyer was discovered lying on the ground and was pronounced dead from his injuries by Dallas Fire-Rescue. The Dallas Police Department has labeled Dunmeyer’s death as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob White with the homicide unit or email Jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the suspect(s). Tips can be made anonymously by calling 214-373-TIPS (8477) 24/7.

News Source : Briauna Brown

