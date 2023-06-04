Victim identified as rodrigo lopez suarez in Arequipa traffic accident

“Rodrigo Lopez Suarez” : 24-year-old victim Rodrigo Lopez Suarez dies in motorcycle accident in Arequipa

A 24-year-old man named Rodrigo Lopez Suarez died in a tragic traffic accident in Arequipa, Peru. According to witnesses, he fell off his motorcycle after being hit by a green car on Via de Evitamiento near the Acomare wholesale market on June 3 at 5 am. The victim died instantly, and the driver of the car fled the scene. The police arrived and cordoned off the area. Rodrigo Lopez Suarez lived with his uncles since his parents reside in America. His body was on the road for four hours until representatives of the Ministry of Public Affairs arrived to remove it. In a separate incident on May 25, a five-year-old schoolboy was killed by a dump truck in Baden area of Paukarpata district, and the driver fled the scene. The boy’s father expressed his grief and devastation over the loss of his son.

