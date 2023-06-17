Victim identified as Susan Ann Mezzenga in Crosslake lake drowning

“Susan Ann Mezzenga victim” : Woman Found Dead in Crosslake Lake Identified as Susan Ann Mezzenga

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 73-year-old woman who was found dead in Crosslake on Wednesday as Susan Ann Mezzenga. She was discovered floating in the water near the shoreline in front of her home. There is currently no suspicion of foul play and nobody witnessed her death. Mezzenga lived alone and her probable cause of death was determined to be freshwater drowning. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, and the scene has been processed for evidence by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Crosslake Police and Fire departments.

Read Full story : Woman found dead in lake in front of home in Crow Wing County identified /

News Source : KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

Woman found dead in lake Crow Wing County death investigation Lakefront property crime Suspicious death investigation Homicide investigation in Minnesota