Victim identified as Timothy Alan Herron in fatal house fire.

Timothy Alan Herron, a 57-year-old resident of Davis Park Road, tragically lost his life in a house fire on Saturday morning, along with his beloved dogs, Biscuit and Sonny. The fire was reported by a passerby who called 911 and attempted to alert the occupants, but unfortunately, it was too late. Herron was known for his love of fishing, working in the yard, and spending time at home with his dogs. A memorial service was held in his honor on Tuesday, and his family plans to scatter his ashes in a private ceremony.

