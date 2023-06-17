Victim identified in boating accident at Pine Flat Lake: Neva Marlene Klomp, 67, of Clovis

Neva Marlene Klomp, victim of boating accident at Pine Flat Lake. : Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves Neva Marlene Klomp dead, Ofelia Santana injured

The Fresno County Coroner has identified the woman who died in a boating accident at Pine Flat Lake on Friday as Neva Marlene Klomp, a 67-year-old resident of Clovis. According to Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, the accident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. when the boat hit a log in the water. Several passengers were thrown around, and Ofelia Santana, 35, of Fresno hit her head. Deputies responded to the scene and attempted CPR, but Klomp died at the scene. Botti has reminded boaters to remain vigilant of floating debris in the water and to adhere to regulations requiring boats to travel at no more than 5 mph after sunset.

News Source : Jim Guy

