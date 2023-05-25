Victim identified in Clear Lake Road crash as Cody Glenn Whitman

Cody Glenn Whitman victim : Victim identified as Cody Glenn Whitman in fatal three-vehicle crash near Fern Ridge Lake
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Clear Lake Road near Fern Ridge Lake. Emergency personnel responded to the crash involving three vehicles at approximately 12:13 p.m. on May 17. One of the vehicles caught fire, and the person trapped inside was declared dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Cody Glenn Whitman of Junction City. The driver of a blue/green Pontiac sedan reportedly fled the scene on foot and may have been picked up by a white truck. The driver was described as a white male in his 50s to 70s, about 6 feet tall, and had a black dog with him. The driver of the third involved vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the crash is requested to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and select option one.
News Source : KEZI 9 News
- Clear Lake Road Crash victim
- Fatal accident on Clear Lake Road
- Victim identified in Clear Lake Road crash
- Clear Lake Road car crash fatality
- News on Clear Lake Road victim