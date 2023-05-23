Victim identified in College Park fatal shooting: Tiffany Ward

Tiffany Ward victim : Victim identified in fatal shooting in College Park: Tiffany Ward

The victim of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of College Park has been identified as Tiffany Ward. Her body was discovered on Thursday, May 18, after officers conducted a welfare check in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Drive. Ward was found with undisclosed trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined that her injuries were from gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and no motive or suspect has been identified by the department. To receive free news updates, click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George’s.

