Victim identified in deadly assault in Perris: Jose Rodriguez Pascual

Jose Rodriguez Pascual : Victim identified as Jose Rodriguez Pascual in Perris deadly weapon assault

The victim of an assault with a deadly weapon in Perris has been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. in the 22000 block of San Jacinto Avenue. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a deceased man and secured the crime scene. The victim has been identified as Jose Rodriguez Pascual, a 40-year-old resident of Perris and Good Hope. All persons of interest in the investigation have been identified, and there are no outstanding suspects, according to Sergeant Jose Ayala. Anyone with additional information can contact Investigator A. Munoz at 951-955-2777.

