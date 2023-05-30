Victim identified in El Paso County shooting, suspect Kevin Rued arrested for First Degree Murder

Posted on May 30, 2023

“Sylena Maldonado shooting victim” : Female shooting victim identified as Sylena Maldonado; suspect Kevin Rued arrested for First Degree Murder and Felony Menacing

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting on B Street over the weekend as Sylena Maldonado. Deputies responded to a shots-fired call at the 7-Eleven on B Street and found Maldonado with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries. Kevin Rued, 23, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was taken in for questioning without incident. He has been charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Menacing, and other related charges.

News Source : KRDO

