Victim identified in fatal Clarion County crash

Posted on May 26, 2023

Harold Davis, a 75-year-old resident of Strattanville, has been identified by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision on Route 322 in Clarion Township on Wednesday. Shingledecker noted that Davis died from blunt force injury.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

