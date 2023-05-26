Harold Davis : Victim Identified in Fatal Clarion County Crash
Harold Davis, a 75-year-old resident of Strattanville, has been identified by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision on Route 322 in Clarion Township on Wednesday. Shingledecker noted that Davis died from blunt force injury.
