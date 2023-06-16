Christina Kolesar : Victim identified in fatal hit and run in Pekin: Christina Kolesar

The Tazewell County Coroner has identified the woman who died in a hit and run accident in Pekin as 35-year-old Christina Kolesar. According to the preliminary autopsy report, Kolesar died from multiple blunt force injuries. She was a passenger on a motorized scooter that was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The toxicology testing is still pending. The driver of the scooter also passed away in a local hospital, but his identity will be released by the Peoria County Coroner. The case is currently under investigation.

News Source : Sam Godby

