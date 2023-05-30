Victim Identified in Fatal Peru Motorcycle Crash: Virginia Hahne, 56

Virginia Hahne – victim : Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Peru

Virginia Hahne, a 56-year-old resident of La Salle in Bureau County, has been identified as the woman who died in a motorcycle accident in Peru on Saturday. According to Bureau County Coroner Janice Wamhoff, Hahne sustained fatal injuries in the crash which occurred on North 2551st Road at Slough Road, west of Route 251 at around 1:52 p.m. Illinois State Police reported that the accident involved a motorcycle and a truck towing a boat, with both occupants of the motorcycle being taken to the hospital. Sadly, Hahne succumbed to her injuries, while no injuries were reported from any occupants of the truck. The crash investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is currently available.

Read Full story : La Salle woman identified as victim in motorcycle crash – Shaw Local /

News Source : Shaw Local News Network

Motorcycle crash victim La Salle La Salle woman motorcycle accident Shaw Local La Salle crash Illinois motorcycle collision victim La Salle fatal motorcycle crash.