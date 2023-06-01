Victim identified in fatal shooting and motorcycle incident in Nashville

Larry D. Giden victim : Victim identified in fatal shooting and hit-and-run: Larry D. Giden

The victim of a fatal shooting in South Nashville on Tuesday night has been identified by Metro Nashville Police as Larry D. Giden of Nashville. According to police, Giden was shot and then run over by a three-wheel motorcycle on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane. The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that Giden died from a gunshot wound. It is reported that Giden had an altercation with an individual on the south side of Murfreesboro Pike, and while running across the street, he was shot by the same individual. The motorcyclist who hit Giden was not connected to the shooting and immediately called authorities. The motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases. All rights reserved by WSMV, Copyright 2023.

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

