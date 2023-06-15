Victim identified in fatal shooting: Tung Duc Do

Tung Duc Do : Mississauga man identified as victim in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have announced that a man from Mississauga, 43-year-old Tung Duc Do, was killed in a shooting in North York earlier this week. The incident occurred on Monday morning near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue. Do was driving when he was shot and was found inside a white van that had drifted onto the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet identified any suspects and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting to come forward. Those with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Read Full story : Man killed in North York shooting identified /

News Source : Toronto

North York shooting victim Man killed in Toronto shooting Toronto crime news Gun violence in Canada Police investigation in North York shooting