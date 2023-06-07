Victim identified in Lawrence homicide: Cameron Renner, 20

Cameron Renner : Victim identified in Lawrence homicide as Cameron Renner, 20

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) has revealed the identity of the victim of a homicide that took place on June 3. The victim has been identified as Cameron Renner, a 20-year-old resident of Topeka. LKPD is still seeking information that could lead to an arrest in the case, and they believe that there may be additional witnesses who have not yet come forward. The incident was reported in the area of 24th and Cedarwood in Lawrence, Kansas, with several calls coming in just after 1 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots. LKPD arrived on the scene and spoke to witnesses but found no victim. However, officers later witnessed a car speeding into the Emergency Department entrance at the hospital, and they pulled a male victim from the back seat who was pronounced dead by hospital personnel. LKPD is urging anyone with information to come forward, and they are reminding residents that they can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

News Source : https://www.wibw.com

